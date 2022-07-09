Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Beautiful weather to start the weekend with plenty of sunshine, low levels of humidity and warm temperatures with many seeing highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. We are going to see almost a carbon copy for Sunday as high pressure moves closer we will see another day with plenty of sunshine, low humidity, and temperatures perhaps a few degrees warmer than today.

High pressure will continue to slowly drift eastward overnight tonight and into Sunday. This will provide light winds not only for tonight, but also for the day on Sunday. It will also bring another day with wall-to-wall sunshine for Sunday afternoon. The source of the airmass is from the north, so the air will once again be very dry, so humidity will not be an issue for the end of the weekend.





High pressure will drift directly overhead for a period of time Sunday night into Monday. However, by Monday morning it will be off the coast and we will begin to develop a south to southwest flow, this will begin to warm us up, but also increase the humidity through the day on Monday. A chunk of the heat that is in the middle of the country is heading out way for not only Monday, but also Tuesday.





There will be an impulse of energy passing through the northeast on Tuesday. That combined with the very hot and humid airmass in place may lead to thunderstorms developing Tuesday afternoon. A few of these storms would have the potential to become locally strong to severe with damaging winds and large hail being the main threats, however, we will continue to fine tune this threat as we approach Tuesday.

Behind this impulse of energy, a weak cold front, humidity levels will drop. Temperatures will be near seasonable levels through mid-week, however, we start to warm up as we approach next weekend, as it appears we could be in for an extended period of warmth and humidity next weekend and into early the following week. Have a great Sunday! -Rob