The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Rounds of heavy rain expected later today. The wet weather could begin late morning west of Albany, but the most widespread rain will likely hold off till after lunchtime for the Capital District and New England.

Once it’s here though, it doesn’t let up very much – Those rounds of rain continue overnight, and on and off downpours are also in the mix for Monday.

By the time its all said and done, we expect a widespread 2-3 inches of rain across the region. Some, especially in the higher terrain, could wind up with even more! Rivers, creeks, and streams could be up past their banks. Street flooding is possible, The entire region is under a Flood Watch through 8 PM Monday.

Trending drier for mid-week, and that helps temperatures surge back to the upper 80’s by Wednesday.

Shower & storm chances return for Thursday, with more afternoon pop up showers and storms for Friday & Saturday.