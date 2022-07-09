The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Get out and enjoy! It’s not often that we get a weekend as spectacular as this one is shaping up to be. High pressure is in control, with the center situated to our northwest. That means winds are coming from up north, leading to low humidity and a comfortable feel.

Highs will peak around 80 degrees – ever so slightly below average for this time of year – with mostly sunny conditions. Hitting the lake? Expect great conditions there as well! Water temps are in the low to mid 70’s at Lake George. Just be sure to wear that SPF!

Tonight will be a cool one – clear skies and light winds will allow us to get down into the low 50’s around the Tri Cities, and 40’s elsewhere.

Not to worry, we’ll be right back to around the 80 degree mark by the afternoon. Monday, thigs start to heat up with more clouds and highs in the upper 80’s.

Tuesday looks downright steamy! Expect highs near 90, with showers and thunderstorms later on. Wednesday will feature fewer showers & storms, but the chance is still there. Highs will be slightly cooler, in the mid 80’s. Thursday looks less humid, just in time for opening day at the track in Saratoga!