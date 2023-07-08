The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

A bit of a break from the rain today – only an isolated shower or storm, especially south and east of Albany this afternoon. Otherwise, warm and muggy with highs in the mid to upper 80’s.

Better rain chances tomorrow. Showers could ramp up around midday, with rounds of heavier rain developing mid to late afternoon. A widespread 2-3 inches of rain looks possible, with higher totals in some isolated areas. Flooding could be a concern in areas that see the heaviest rain.

Showers and storms continue into the day Monday. Both these days look a little less hot, with highs in the low 80’s.

More dry time allows for more heat mid-week, and temperatures soar back to the upper 80’s. Storm chances return by the end of the work week.