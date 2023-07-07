The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Rob Lindenmuth and Matt Mackie:

Today started out hot, with temperatures up to the upper 80’s by 10:45 AM! But with clouds and showers developing early in the day, that’s as high as we went in Albany.

A cold front moving through the region had plenty of moisture to work with in the form of humid air, and produced some strong storms with impressive rainfall rates. Some spots just north of the Great Sacandaga Lake saw 5+ inches of rain in just a couple hours’ time. Mudslides and washed out roads were recorded around Hadley.

As the sun goes down tonight, we expect a bit of a break. Showers and storms gradually fade, and we expect to be mainly dry after midnight and into the first part of Saturday. Morning lows will be mid to upper 60’s across the region.

With more dry time, we get warm again. Highs peak in the mid or upper 80’s. A stray afternoon shower or storm can’t be ruled out, especially south and east of Albany. But we are on the whole much quieter than Friday.

Sunday looks more showery, with periods of heavier rain expected in the afternoon and evening. Up to another 3 inches could fall across much of the region, and flooding will again be a possibility.

Showers could linger into Monday, especially the morning. With more rain, those two days look to be a little less warm – highs in the low 80’s.

More dry time mid-week, allowing for temperatures to surge back into the upper 90’s for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Showers and storms are back in the forecast by the end of the work week.