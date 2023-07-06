The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Steve Caporizzo and Matt Mackie:

High Today in Albany was 92. We actually got checked by some clouds and a few showers nearby…. So we got stuck at 91 for 3-4 hours or it would have been 94 or 95. The Heat Index did hit 96 at 3pm this afternoon. Today is day 2 of the heat wave…it should hit 91 tomorrow-making it an official heat wave (3 days 90 or better).

Air Quality Alert for Dutchess and Ulster Counties. BUT, as you can see the AQI-Air Quality Index is not bad. This is NOT from smoke but from low level ozone from Automobile exhaust combined with sunlight-typically with the setting sun-ozone levels drop quickly.

Latest Surface Map….. Wedge of hot weather from New England through the Mid Atlantic States. This will last for one more day. A weak Cool Front in the Great Lakes moves slowly eastward. This will generate a band of showers/thunderstorms mid to late afternoon on Friday. Our in the High Plains-another disturbance will head east and unfortunately bring us some widespread rain/showers on Sunday

Forecast for tonight has temperatures cooling – but not all that much! Expect a low around 70 in Albany, with mid to upper 60’s in the higher terrain. Staying quite humid as well.

Tomorrow we hit 90 for the third and final (for now) time in a row. The morning looks dry, partly sunny, hot. But between 3 and 7 pm, showers and storms will move in from the west along with that approaching front.

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted the Adirondacks, North Country, Mohawk Valley, and western Catskills as most at risk to see severe weather. They are in a “Marginal Risk” – a one out of five on their scale. So a low end threat, but a threat nonetheless. Heavy rain, localized flooding, and gusty winds are the big concerns.

Something to keep in mind if you’re headed to the lake on Friday. While the day starts out nice, you’ll need to keep an eye on the sky and be ready to head in if any storms develop after lunchtime.

We trend only slightly cooler behind the front – highs still in the 80’s for the weekend. Saturday will feature a couple spotty showers, with one or two rumbles of thunder possible as well. More widespread showers for Sunday, with periods of heavy rain likely mid to late afternoon.

Showers continue into Monday, especially through the morning. A bit drier for mid-week, with temperatures gradually climbing back into the upper 80’s. Then showers and storms are back in the mix for the end of the week.