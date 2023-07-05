The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Steve Caporizzo and Matt Mackie:

Albany peaked at 93 degrees this afternoon! That’s just as warm as we were on June 2nd, so tied for our warmest day of the year so far.

High pressure in control across the northeast, which tends to keep us on the dry side of things… but with this much heat and humidity, a couple isolated showers and storms can never be ruled out. We’ll call it an isolated chance for rain and thunder, both this evening and again tomorrow afternoon/evening.

Area-wide rain holds off till Friday, when an area of low pressure and the trailing cold front make it into the Northeast. Heavier rain and more widespread thunder/lightning are expected in the afternoon.

Forecast for tonight keeps us mild and muggy. Lows range from the upper 50’s in the mountains up north to the mid or upper 60’s in the Capital District. Some fog may develop by daybreak.

Thursday afternoon looks even warmer with highs soaring into the mid 90’s for Albany and surrounding towns. Even the mountains get close to the 90 degree mark.

The combination of heat and the humidity could be dangerous if you overdo it during the heat of the day! A heat advisory is in effect for most valley locations from noon to 8 PM Thursday.

After another 90 degree day on Friday (which would complete our fist official heat wave of the year) temps trend slightly cooler for the weekend. Still awfully muggy with a couple showers around Saturday, and periods of heavy rain later on Sunday – but highs only in the mid 80’s.

Drier weather by mid-week, but still feeling steamy. We’re not going to be able to shake the humidity anytime soon!