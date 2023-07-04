Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Certainly was a hot afternoon across the Capital Region with highs in the upper 80s to near 90, factor in the humidity and it felt a bit hotter than that today. Scattered storms are possible this evening, but more heat and humidity is on the way for the rest of this week with limited storm chances expected for Wednesday and Thursday.

The heat will stick around into Friday, but we will be watching for afternoon and evening storms as a cold front approaches from the west. This cold front will likely hang around into the start of the weekend with the chance for showers on Saturday, especially east of Albany with more showers possible for Sunday.

Futurecast shows partly to mostly sunny skies for Wednesday. Pop-up showers or storms will be possible especially in the Adirondacks, Catskills and the Berkshires. Otherwise it appears that most of us will be dry and very hot with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. With the humidity we will feel more like the mid 90s!

Another hot day expected for Thursday with more sunshine, an isolated pop-up shower or storm will be possible, but again, most of us will remain dry. Currently forecasting highs in the low 90s, but, with enough sunshine, we could make it into the mid 90s for some.

Heat continues to close out the week with more widespread showers and storms possible for Friday afternoon and evening. Showers linger into Saturday especially east. Perhaps a few more showers for Sunday with more clouds than sun keeping us a bit cooler in the mid 80s. We look to warm up and keep the humidity into early next week with highs staying near the mid 80s. Have a great and safe night! -Rob