Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Happy Independence Day! Couldn’t have asked for better weather with highs today reaching the upper 70s and low 80s with very low levels of humidity. That changes for Tuesday as our next storm system moves in with clouds, more humidity and the threat for showers and a few thunderstorms.

Clouds will thicken up overnight tonight, while most of us remain dry, there could be a shower or two after midnight mainly north as a warm front pushes through.

Starting out Tuesday morning, we should see some breaks of sunshine, however, we will quickly cloud up again and remain mostly cloudy through the bulk of Tuesday.

Despite the clouds, we should warm close to 80 degrees for most, we will also begin to increase the humidity levels through the afternoon, you will likely notice it. This will be ahead of showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms into the late afternoon and early evening.





As this cold front pushes eastward we will see scattered showers and storms moving through the area. The weather prediction center does have us in a marginal risk for excessive rainfall, meaning any storm could put down a lot of rain in a short amount of time. While we may need the rain, we do not want it all at once as it would likely run-off and cause localized flooding issues. We will continue to monitor this threat.





High pressure builds back in for Wednesday, we will likely see partly sunny skies, becoming a bit breezy, and much less humidity. There is the chance that there could be a stray shower or two, but most will remain dry. Temperatures will be comfortable once again with highs in the low 80s with low levels of humidity.





We remain very seasonable through the rest of the week with highs in the low 80s and lows in the 50s and 60s. Our next chance at rain will come in of Friday with a renewed push of humidity and perhaps a few thunderstorms in the evening, but still looking like we clear out in time for the weekend with seasonable temperatures and more sunshine! Have a great night! -Rob