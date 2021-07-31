7/31/21: Few showers and storms to start August

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A cool almost fall-like afternoon to start the weekend with a good deal of sunshine, but temperatures struggling to get to 70. We will be slightly warmer Sunday, but we do run the risk for later afternoon/evening showers and storms.

Energy and moisture from the Great Lakes will be diving south and east overnight into Sunday afternoon, at the same time an area of low pressure will be riding the east coast northward, these will come together during Sunday afternoon and evening and bring the chance for showers and storms, especially later in the day.

Futurecast shows that when you wake up on Sunday morning there will be some sunny breaks to great you and we do look to start the day dry.

By the afternoon we will start to see the clouds building back up, while I do believe there will still be breaks of sunshine through the afternoon hours, I think we will ultimately become mostly cloudy.

And notice above that we are still mainly dry by 2pm… However, the coverage of showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms will increase as we approach the dinner time hours.

There looks to be a good line of storms developing through the afternoon between Rochester and Syracuse, as you can see above. However, I believe they will be too slow to make it here, in fact I do believe they will fall apart before they make it to the Capital Region, but they will still bring a few showers into the first part of Sunday night.

High pressure will be building back in for Monday, this looks to stick around for a few days and that will provide us with more sunshine and dry weather through about mid-week.

However, there is a small exception to this. We will still run the risk for a stray shower or two Monday afternoon, otherwise partly sunny skies will be expected for most.

The heat slowly build as we approach next weekend and into the second week of August. This will also bring an increase in humidity by next weekend along with the threat for garden variety showers and thunderstorms. Have a great Sunday! -Rob