The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Still a very nice day today, but not quite as picture perfect as what we had yesterday. Highs again in the upper 70’s, but with more clouds and a few showers mid to late afternoon.

Can’t rule out a couple rumbles of thunder either, but no strong or severe storms expected.

Tonight looks cool, down into the low 50’s for most in the Hudson Valley. Those in the hills and mountains will likely drop to the 40’s.

Back to the mid 70’s for Tuesday afternoon, then we’re all down into the 40’s for Wednesday morning.

Temperatures do warm a bit towards the end of the week – back to 80 everyday, save for Friday when some showers and thunderstorms keep us in the upper 70’s.