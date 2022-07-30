The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

A storm system hanging out over coastal New England got close enough to bring a few showers to the Mid-Hudson, Berkshires, and a few in the Capital District overnight. Now, it’s pulling away and being replaced by high pressure. Between these two systems, it will get breezy at times. Winds could gust up to 20-25 mph this afternoon.

With that wind coming from the north, temperatures won’t get too hot – only in the low 80’s for highs. Those in the higher terrain may struggle to get out of the 70’s. Then, we’ll fall to right around 60 overnight in the Tri-Cities, and 50’s elsewhere.

Sunday looks hotter, with highs in the upper 80’s. Humidity will stay at a manageable level, though, so we don’t expect it to feel all that uncomfortable.

The work week is a different story. Monday, we’re forecasting upper 80’s with muggy conditions. Tuesday looks downright steamy, with highs close to 90 and a chance for storms later on.

Temps stay elevated on Wednesday, in the upper 80’s, but the mugginess could back off a little bit. Thursday and Friday look downright hot and humid – back to back days in the 90’s, with humidity and storm chances. Stay cool!