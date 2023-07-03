Latest Forecast from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Scattered showers and storms will carry us into this evening. This threat exists mainly south of I-90. Any storm has the potential to turn locally strong to severe. This activity will come to an end overnight, but we will remain muggy and warm into Tuesday morning.

There will be a little piece of leftover energy overhead for Tuesday. This will bring the chance for an isolated shower or storm through the afternoon and evening. All guidance suggests that we should dry out in time for the fireworks display.

We will be cranking up the heat into the middle of the week as a ridge of high pressure begins to build in. We will likely be talking about our first heat wave of the year with highs near or exceeding 90 degrees for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Tuesday will start off warm and muggy with mostly cloudy skies. Can’t totally rule out a stray shower, but most of us will likely start the day on the dry side of things.

During the afternoon, similar to today, we will see breaks of sunshine which could lead to widely scattered showers and storms developing. Not expecting any of these to become severe, but they could contain gusty winds and very heavy rainfall. It will be a hot one, temperatures will warm again into the mid to upper 80s with plenty of humidity.

Wednesday will bring in more sunshine, the humidity will still be around and while there is the chance of a shower or two it is looking likely that we should all remain dry. Temperatures will turn hot with most getting into the 85-90 degree range.

We keep the heat and humidity for the rest of the week with temperatures holding in the low 90s for Thursday and Friday. Another chance at showers or storms moves in on Friday with temperatures near 90. A few showers may linger into Saturday and Sunday, but temperatures will remain on the seasonably warm side with highs reaching the mid 80s into early next week. Have a great night! -Rob