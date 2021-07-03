7/3/21: Partly sunny with Passing Showers Sunday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was a cloudy day with intermittent showers to start the weekend, highs averaged 15-20 degrees below normal for the start of July! We will see small improvements for Independence Day with breaks of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 60’s and low 70’s.

An upper level disturbance is going to be moving away very slowly during the course of the day on Sunday. With such cold air aloft and breaks of sunshine a few showers cannot be ruled out during the course of the afternoon and early evening.

We will see even better improvements in our weather as we start the new week on Monday. Brighter skies expected for Monday with temperatures still below normal but warming into the upper 70’s and low 80’s for most as high pressure begins to move in from the west.

We will see temperatures surge into Tuesday close to 90 with a return to high levels of humidity, this will lead to popup showers and storms likely in the afternoon hours. A cold front will be pushing in on Wednesday which does look to lead to more widespread shower and thunderstorm activity. So for tonight, expect scattered showers and drizzle as we continue to feel the influence of the upper level low.

Sunday looks to start out cloudy with patchy fog, some light drizzle can’t be ruled out either.

But during the course of the afternoon we should start to see the skies brighten up a bit with breaks of sunshine, but again, that sun could become self destructive with isolated showers and perhaps a rumble or two of thunder through the afternoon.

By the time fireworks celebrations begin around 9pm we are looking mainly dry with a very small chance for a stray shower or two.

Once this disturbance pulls away, expect relatively quiet weather through the start of the week, before more showers and storms become likely by mid week. Have a Happy and safe 4th of July! -Rob