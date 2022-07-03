The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Clouds hung around for a couple hours early this morning, as a system off the coast was slow to move out of the area. High pressure coming in to replace us will clear us out well before lunchtime. Highs will peak right around 80 for most.

Clear skies tonight will allow for a great deal of cooling. As we go into the 4th of July – which is oh so often a very toasty holiday! – lows could dip down into the 40’s across the Adirondacks and Catskills. Albany and surrounding towns will kick things off in the mid 50’s.

Morning sunshine will warm us up after the cool start. Afternoon highs will again get to the 80 degree mark by early afternoon. Humidity stays low – a very comfortable warmth for the 4th of July holiday!

More clouds will develop by the evening, but we’ll stay dry. Fireworks are a go, with temperatures in the 70’s. Rain finally develops during the day Tuesday, with perhaps a few rumbles of thunder during the afternoon.

Wednesday and Thursday look like a couple more phenomenal days, with sun and low to mid 80’s. Showers are back in the mix for Friday.