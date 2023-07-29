The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Warm & muggy this morning, with temperatures climbing into the low 80’s. Showers and thunderstorms develop by early afternoon, however.

Some of them could be on the stronger side, with heavy rain and frequent thunder and lightning. Isolated instances of gusty winds or small hail are possible. And while the tornado threat is low, it is not zero. Those south of Albany are more at risk for severe weather.

Storms should be out of here by 6 or 7 pm, and immediately we’ll see the winds shift and bring in cooler, drier, refreshing air. Lows in the 50’s for much of the upcoming week!

Sunday highs should be right around 80, but with lower humidity it will be a much more comfortable summertime feel. Then – three days straight with highs only in the 70’s! Fans of the cool weather, it’s your time to shine!