Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was a hot day today with higher levels of humidity and heat index temperatures approaching the mid to at times upper 90s. Rain and a few storms are on the way to start the weekend with much drier, more comfortable air arriving for the second half of the weekend.

Area of low pressure will be tracking towards us overnight into Saturday morning. This may throw a few showers and perhaps a few storms our way by early Saturday morning. I think there will be a break in the action before another round of showers and storms moves in by early to mid afternoon. The second round could have a little bite to them depending on how much sunshine we can see after the first round.

We will be getting a true shot of early fall-like weather by the second half of the weekend and into early parts of next week with overnight lows dropping back into the 50s, some may even drop into the 40s!

Saturday may start out with a few showers and storms. Guidance is mixed on how widespread the showers will be so we are going with the chance of that. Not looking at anything too crazy, but don’t be surprised if you hear a rumble early in the morning.

As the storm system moves closer we will likely see more scattered showers and storms. One or two of these storms could turn locally strong. Storm Prediction Center is monitoring areas especially south and east of Albany for the threat for severe storms.

This storm passes and we will likely see some sunshine to end the day. Temperatures will not be as hot as today, but we will likely make it into the low to mid 80s with plenty of humidity.

Sunday will turn partly sunny, less humid and cooler with highs in the 70s to near 80. It is looking like a fantastic July afternoon!

We stay relatively cool through the middle of the week with highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the 50s, with a few 40s showing up. We warm back up into the low to mid 80s by Thursday with another round of rain moving in with a few storms by Friday. Have a great weekend! -Rob