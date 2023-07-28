The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Hot and humid today – temperatures soar into the low 90’s for highs with a good amount of sunshine.

But the humidity will make it feel more like 95-100° in terms of the heat index. A Heat Advisory is up for all areas highlighted on the map below from noon until 8 pm. Don’t overdo it with strenuous outdoor activity! Stay hydrated!

A system moving in from the west will bring showers and storms on and off for much of the day Saturday. While it’s not as big of a severe weather threat as we had on Thursday, one or two storms could produce gusty winds, especially south of Albany.

Behind those storms, humidity takes a nosedive. Expect much more of a refreshing feel by Sunday and well into the new week.

Temperatures are much cooler to go along with it – Highs mid 70’s to near 80 through mid-week.

Even as temperatures warm back to the low or mid 80’s on Thursday, it’ll feel a whole lot more comfortable than where we are now.