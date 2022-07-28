The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Jill Szwed & Matt Mackie:



Expect rather steamy conditions today, with hot & more humid air surging in from the south. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80’s by mid afternoon.

A few of the isolated showers from overnight could linger into the morning, but most of us will stay dry until an approaching weather system brings a more widespread round of rain this afternoon/evening. A couple storms embedded within the wider area of rain could turn strong to severe. Heavy rain and gusty winds are the primary threats, though small hail is also a possibility. The tornado threat appears to be low.

After the rain ends this evening, we’ll stay muggy with dewpoints in the mid 60’s all night. Temperatures will stay seasonably mild, with temperatures closer to 70 degrees. Finally, we’ll get a little relief with a cold front pushing through the area Friday afternoon. Showers and a thunderstorm could form along this boundary, but they are expected to be more isolated in nature with less potential for severe weather.

After Friday afternoon temps in the low 80’s, we’ll fall to the low 60’s with clearing and dry feeling air overnight and into Saturday morning. The weekend looks spectacular, with ample sunshine and low humidity. High temps will range from the low 80’s on Saturday to mid 80’s on Sunday.

Enjoy it while it lasts, heat and humidity come roaring back for the work week. Expect highs in the low 90’s, with pop up thunderstorms back in the mix on Tuesday & Wednesday.