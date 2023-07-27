The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Even with clouds and scattered showers/storms, we’ll get warm today ahead of an approaching storm system.

Temperatures steadily climb into the upper 80’s for highs in the river valleys. The hills and mountains may be a couple degrees cooler, but still feeling awfully warm.

With humidity factored in, the “feels like” temperatures will be much higher – in the mid to upper 90’s for some! A Heat advisory is in effect for areas highlighted in orange.

Scattered strong thunderstorms will develop from midday through mid afternoon. High humidity will lend itself to heavy rain, and a Flood Watch is posted for Vermont and Massachusetts.

Storm potential is at a 2/5 on the SPC’s scale for much of the News10 viewing area, save for the Adirondacks. The biggest threat comes from gusty, damaging winds with the strongest storms. That being said, there is a low end chance for a quick spin up tornado or two to develop east of Albany.

Shower and storm activity fizzles after sunset, temperatures fall to around 70. Highs soar into the 90’s with dry time on Friday.

Behind more showers & storms on Saturday, cooler and less humid air arrives for much of next week. Something to look forward to!