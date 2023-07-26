The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

An awfully foggy start out there! Temperatures will be slow to warm initially this morning as limited sunshine makes it through.

But once we brighten up late-morning, temperatures are off to the races. High temperatures soar to around 90, with a bit of humidity. We expect mainly dry conditions.

Tonight, staying warm. Light winds out of the south and partly cloudy skies keep temperatures only down to around the 70 degree mark for many.

Tomorrow could be stormy at times. After lighter rain showers in the morning, stronger storms could develop by midday or early afternoon. Gusty winds are the main concern with any storms that develop, but small hail or one or two quick spin up tornadoes can’t be ruled out.

Friday is dry again, but likely the hottest day of the bunch – low 90’s with humidity! More showers and storms on Saturday.

Behind those, expect much more comfortable conditions – a three day stretch with lower humidity and highs only around the 80 degree mark.