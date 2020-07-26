7/26/20: More Heat & Humidity for Monday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

If you like the heat and humidity then Monday will be the pick of the week for you as temperatures soar into the low to mid 90’s…

High pressure situated to our south will continue to pump in heat and humidity overnight tonight, at the same time a system to our west will slowly push east, this will allow a good west to southwest flow on Monday.

This is why there is a heat advisory once again for Monday beginning at 11am and lasting through the evening because temperatures in the low to mid 90’s accompanied by downright high humidity levels we will be seeing heat index values between 95 and 103 degrees.

The highest heat index values look to remain in the Valley’s, however the advisory does include the Berkshires and southern Vermont. The Adirondacks and Catskills look to escape the worst of the real feel temperatures Monday afternoon.

A cold front will be dropping in from the Great Lakes through Monday afternoon, while I think much of the afternoon will feature dry conditions, the threat for showers and thunderstorms increases by late afternoon and into the evening hours.

Futurecast showing Monday morning may start with some clouds and even the threat for some patchy fog.

However, that will tend to burn off and give way to partly sunny skies during the afternoon. By dinner time, be on the lookout for a shower or thunderstorm, especially north and west of Albany, right now it does not appear there will be widespread severe weather, however, we cannot rule out that an isolated storm could turn briefly severe Monday evening.

Activity will continue through the early evening on Monday before coming to an end during the early overnight period.

As the cold front moves through on Tuesday there is still the threat for a shower or thunderstorm, however, the best chance for that looks to be south and east of Albany, especially through the Berkshires.

Wednesday still looks to feature warm temperatures, but lower humidity levels, by Thursday we will enjoy slightly lower temperatures and low humidity levels. Enjoy that if you can because by the end of the week into next weekend we will be heating back up again into the upper 80’s to near 90. Have a great week and stay cool! -Rob