Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Today was the last day of our 6-day heat wave, only the 13th time that has happened since records began in Albany in 1874. Now, as a cold front approaches from the west tonight and through Monday afternoon we do expect rounds of showers and thunderstorms, some of which could become locally strong.

A weak disturbance ahead of the main cold front is moving through this evening. This will lead to thunderstorm activity through this evening, any of these storms could become severe, although the main threat is west of Albany, some of these storms will likely maintain their strength into the Capital Region as we have seen significant destabilization through the afternoon with the heat and humidity.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue off and on overnight tonight ahead of our main system. That system will then move through on Monday with a trailing cold front. This could front will tap into very high levels of humidity as it crosses the region and will likely spark showers and thunderstorms, especially Hudson Valley east into New England. Because of this threat the Storm Prediction Center does have the area in a Marginal to Slight risk for severe weather.





Behind this cold front get ready! A breath of fresh air in on the way for Tuesday and Wednesday with near seasonable temperatures and much less humidity.

We will likely see multiple waves of thunderstorms moving through the region this evening and then again overnight tonight. The first batch of storms will have the highest potential to become severe, while the activity overnight will likely be just general showers and storms. Although it could rain rather heavy at times, especially into the Adirondacks after midnight tonight.

We will likely start Monday very humid with temperatures in the 70s along with showers and a few rumbles of thunder.

That activity will likely clear by mid-morning and allow for partial sunshine to develop ahead of an approaching strong cold front. Near and just ahead of this cold front we do expect showers and thunderstorms to develop, this is likely near lunchtime, however, latest guidance holds this off into the mid-afternoon, which would allow temperatures to be warmer and also allow these storms to be a touch stronger.

Once this moves through we do expect the humidity to slowly drop, temperatures may actually drop a bit heading into Monday evening behind the front. High pressure builds in for Tuesday with highs in the low 80s, clouds will tend to increase through Wednesday afternoon with highs likely back into the mid to upper 80s. Next chance at showers and storms comes in Thursday afternoon and lingers into Friday before we clear out and begin to warm up heading into the weekend. Have a great week! -Rob