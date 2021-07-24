7/24/21: Showers & Storms to end the Weekend

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

I hope you got a chance to enjoy the sunshine and comfortable weather this afternoon because unfortunately a system moving in from the west overnight will bring unsettled weather to end the weekend. We will first see showers overnight tonight into Sunday morning with perhaps a rumble or two of thunder, then round two with a few storms comes through Sunday afternoon/ evening.

Once the warm front crosses the region we will see increasing levels of humidity so while it wont be as warm Sunday afternoon we will be feeling a bit more muggy. After the morning showers exit expect several hours of dry time through the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies with a few breaks of sunshine.

A cold front will be approaching from the west which will provide a spark for thunderstorm activity. The Storm Prediction Center still has most of the region under a marginal (1/5) risk for an isolated severe storm. The best chance for these storms appear to be south and east of Glens Falls and the biggest threat from any storm would be strong damaging wind gusts, heavy rain and perhaps some hail.

Futurecast shows this nicely that between 3-8pm has the highest threat for these stronger storms to develop. Not everyone will see a storm and right now a lot of the higher resolution models are depicting storms developing near and south of Albany.

Once this system moves through we will have another drying day for Monday with a return to sunshine with hot and muggy conditions.

But there will be another frontal boundary that will be approaching for Tuesday evening and this boundary looks to linger through Thursday. So the threat for showers and storms will exist from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning, then again on Thursday afternoon and evening.

There does exist a small risk for a shower on Friday with higher in the mid to upper 70s. Next weekend is still looking split, partly sunny Saturday with highs near 80, but the threat for showers and storms once again returns for Sunday. Have a great Sunday! -Rob