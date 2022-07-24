The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:



Hang in there folks, we’ve got one more day of this heatwave before a bit of a break. High temperatures soar into the 90’s by midday, before clouds build in during the early afternoon.

Showers and storms will then roll in from the northwest. There is a higher chance for strong to severe storms in the Mohawk Valley, Adirondacks, and North Country. Gusty winds, heavy rain, and perhaps small hail are the primary threats.

The first round of rain and storms will pass us by around sunset. But more showers and thunderstorms (albeit less strong) could still develop overnight. The Monday morning commute also looks unsettled with showers and downpours. Take it slow!

Even with some clearing Monday afternoon, temperatures won’t get anywhere near as hot as they’ve been during this past week. Expect highs in the low to mid 80’s.

Tuesday in particular looks like a gem of a day – low 80’s low humidity, and a good amount of sunshine. Wednesday is a touch warmer with humidity inching upwards during the afternoon. Showers and storm chances are back to round out the work week, before we get another nice, comfy, & dry day to kick off next weekend.