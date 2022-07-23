The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:



The heat wave continues, with both weekend days featuring highs well into the 90’s. By the time it’s all said and done, this past stretch will be one of only 21 6 day or longer heat waves in Albany’s recorded history.

Today we’re forecasting 96 for the state capital, with humidity making it feel that much worse. Parts of Albany, Schenectady, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Greene, Columbia, and Washington counties are under a heat advisory through 8 PM.

Tonight, we don’t cool off that much – only down to around 70 for the core of the Capital District. Then the temperatures soar right back to the upper 90’s, breaking the record high for the day. Showers and thunderstorms will develop from the late afternoon onwards, finally bringing some relief from the heat.

Rain continues into the day Monday, and highs only reach the mid 80’s. Tuesday looks spectacular, with highs in the low 80’s, lots of sun, and low humidity.

A bit of mugginess returns later in the day on Wednesday, before showers and storms are in the mix to round out the work week. Stay cool out there!