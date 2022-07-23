Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s official, we broke the record high for today set back in 1955, the official high temperature in Albany rose to 97 degrees this afternoon beating the old record by 1 degree. We will likely do the same again on Sunday, but we will do so with a touch more humidity.

A partly cloudy night tonight with an isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible. Temperatures will likely hold in the upper 60s and low 70s as our dewpoint temperatures slowly climb into the mid-60s. Elements for our system for Sunday late afternoon and evening are taking shape in the Northern Plains this evening. This will bring an end to the extreme heat and to our ongoing heat wave.

Because of the heat and humidity in place, along with a cold front approaching, we do run the risk of a strong to severe thunderstorm on Sunday. Storm Prediction Center does have an area at a marginal to slight risk for severe storms.

I think the best time for these would be late afternoon into the evening and potentially early overnight. However, given the heat and humidity expected for Sunday, we could see pop-up showers or storms begin in the early afternoon. The main threats with any storms would be strong damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, and the potential for hail, there is a chance of an isolated tornado or two, especially north and west of Albany as some of the storms that do develop could rotate, we will monitor this threat closely.

Sunday will start out warm and humid with partly to mostly sunny skies.

As the afternoon progresses, especially as we approach lunchtime that is when we could see a few storms begin to pop, especially north and west of Albany.

I think the best timing for any storms in the immediate Capital Region would hold off until the late afternoon and early evening.

These storms will have the potential to turn severe, so need to keep an eye on the radar anytime after noon on Sunday. These storms will then move east into Western New England as the evening progresses, but we would keep the threat of showers in the forecast tomorrow night. Before the rain gets here, temperatures will soar into the mid to upper 90s for highs, with heat index temperatures likely in the low 100s for the valley locations. This is why we see a continuation of the heat advisory that remains in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday.





Monday the cold front will finally be moving through. It will be much cooler, back into the 80s, but it will remain rather humid until the front crosses the area. We will run the risk of showers and storms, but I think the best chance for any storms will be along the front in the mid-afternoon, mainly south and east of Albany.

A beautiful day for Tuesday with more sunshine, low humidity, and seasonable temperatures in the low 80s. We do turn hot again briefly Wednesday and Thursday with highs back into the upper 80s before another system brings the threat of showers and storms on Thursday. A refreshing feel to the air returns for the end of the week and into early next weekend with highs back into the low to mid-80s. Have a great Sunday, stay cool, and remember to keep an eye on the sky! -Rob