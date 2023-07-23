The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteoroloigst Matt Mackie:

What a lovely Sunday we had – sunshine, warmth, low humidity. Hope you made the most of it, because changes are on the way. Tonight, we stay a little more mild, only down into the 60’s for most. Some patchy fog is possible in the valleys.

Tomorrow, temperatures soar again into the upper 80’s. This time though, humidity is on the rise, so a less comfortable feel to the air. A few showers and storms are also possible. One or two could be on the stronger side, with gusty winds and heavy rain being the main threats.

A couple more are possible on Tuesday. Then, with mainly dry conditions, temperatures soar well into the 90’s for the tail lend of the work week.

Showers and storms return Friday and Saturday – behind them, temperatures drop back into the 80’s for highs. Sunday in particular looks like a great feeling day.