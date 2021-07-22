7/22/21: Late Day Shower or Storm Friday

Latest Forecast from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

What a beautiful mid/ late July afternoon today with highs in the 70s to near 80 and a mix of sun and clouds, while most of us remained dry, there were a few pop-up showers. We will enjoy much of the same for Friday, but there will be more of a chance for a shower or storm through the mid to late afternoon.

A weak disturbance will be dropping in from southern Ontario during Friday afternoon. This will be just enough to get a shower or two to develop with any sunshine that we see during the day.

Friday will start with partly sunny skies along with patchy fog, very similar to today. That should burn off relatively quick with the partly sunny skies.

By the afternoon, expect partly sunny skies. While most of us will remain dry through noon, that sunshine will work to pop a few showers, especially in the higher terrain west of Albany.

These showers, and a few thunder showers, will drift eastward through mid afternoon and into the early evening hours.

Once the sun sets and we begin to lose the heating of the day, these showers will come to an end and we will see partly cloudy skies with once again some patchy fog into Saturday morning. With high pressure building back in, Saturday is shaping up to be a stunning afternoon with plenty of sunshine and temperatures warming between 75-80 degrees for most.

A disturbance now in Montana and the Dakotas will be moving in for Sunday afternoon, this will ultimately lead to a better chance of showers and even a few thunderstorms for Sunday afternoon and evening. With this activity, expect the temperatures to remain slightly lower for Sunday afternoon. Dry again for Monday and Tuesday before another threat at showers and storms moves in on Wednesday. The overall theme over the next 7-10 days will be slightly drier than recently and temperatures ranging close to average but slightly cooler than normal. Have a great Friday! -Rob