The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

High pressure moving in kept us dry and relatively quiet today, with just a bit of an occasional breeze out of the west.

Clouds clearing out as the sun begins to go down and we lose the daytime warmth. Aside from some patchy fog in spots, it will be a clear night. Temperatures will get down to the 50’s, and a few upper 40’s are not out of the question up in the Adirondacks.

After that comfortably cool start, we do warm to the mid 80’s with a lot of sun for your Sunday afternoon. That being said, with humidity staying low, it’s a very comfortable summery feel.

Humidity inches upwards for Monday, and a few showers may develop late in the day. Showers and storms are possible Tuesday.

Then, temperatures soar to the low 90’s for the last couple days of the work week. Showers and storms knock the numbers back into the 80’s by next weekend.