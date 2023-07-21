The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Today’s impactful weather system pulls away from us as we go into the weekend. Showers and storms will fizzle this evening, ending the severe weather and flood threats.

Tonight, temperatures fall to the low 60’s for most. Some in the Adirondacks and Catskills may briefly drop into the upper 50’s around daybreak. A bit of patchy fog is possible as well.

We see partly sunny conditions through the day on Saturday. High temperatures peak near the 80 degree mark, with a bit of a breeze at times. While we can’t rule out an isolated shower or two, we still expect most to stay dry.

Sunday looks fantastic, with sunshine, mid 80’s, and low humidity. A bit of mugginess creeps back in for Monday, with showers possible late in the day.

More widespread showers & storms for Tuesday. Then, temperatures soar into the 90’s by the end of the work week. Stay cool!