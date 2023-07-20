The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

High pressure in control today, but a storm system moving in from the west brings more wet weather for Friday… make the most of the dry time while we’ve got it!

Temperatures warm to the low or mid 80’s this afternoon. Manageable humidity, so a comfortably warm feel to the air. Just a few afternoon clouds after a sunny start.

More clouds overnight, with showers developing after midnight. Temperatures stay warm, only down to the upper 60’s for most valley locations. Low 60’s in the hilltowns.

Tomorrow afternoon, highs range from the upper 70’s to around 80. A few afternoon thunderstorms are possible in addition to the all day on-and-off shower activity.

Trending nicer for the weekend. Only an isolated shower (more likely north of Albany) on Saturday, Sunday looks lovely, with low 80’s and low humidity.

Looking a little muggy by Monday, though. Shower and storm chances ramp back up for the middle of next week.