The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Typically, not too many people like a gloomy, rainy day over the holiday weekend… but given that the alternative was the smoke from the Canadian wildfires, we’ll certainly put up with a rainy Sunday! On and off showers for much of the day. With plenty of humidity, heavy rain downpours and storms are possible at times, especially this afternoon. Isolated flooding is possible, especially in low lying or poor drainage areas.

Tonight, scattered showers continue. They will certainly be lighter that what we’ve experienced during the day today… but we are by no means drying out, either. Overnight lows range from the low to mid 60’s.

More showers, then afternoon storms tomorrow. With slightly more dry time between the raindrops, we could be slightly warmer – but still running a bit below average with highs near 80.

Rain chances back off a little for the 4th of July on Tuesday. While we can’t rule out pop up storms in the afternoon, we do expect them to fade as we lose the sunshine later on. Fingers crossed for dry weather by fireworks time!

Dry conditions for Wednesday and Thursday, but much warmer with back to back highs near 90. You’ll notice the humidity, too! Temperatures fall as rain chances return late-week.