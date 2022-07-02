ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Showers will persist throughout the morning hours. By midday, most of us will have cleared out. The exception will be south and east of Albany. Especially for those in Columbia and Berkshire Counties, a few thunderstorms could develop between 12 and 3 pm. They have the potential to be strong to severe, with heavy rain, gusty winds, and small hail being the concerns.

They too will clear out by late afternoon, allowing for a more comfortable feel as the night goes on. Expect lows around 60 in Albany, with low to mid-50s in the higher terrain.

Sunday looks spectacular, with the sun, low 80s, and low humidity. The 4th of July itself figures to be a touch warmer – in the mid 80’s – but still comfortable. Some clouds could develop that evening, but rain should hold off until Tuesday morning – Fireworks should be a go!

Thursday afternoon, thunderstorms could develop in addition to the rain from earlier in the morning. Wednesday looks comfy, with sun and highs near 80. Shower chances return at the end of the work week.