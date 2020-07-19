7/19/20: More Heat & Humidity for Monday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was a very hot and humid afternoon across the Capital Region with highs in the upper 80’s to upper 90’s… While we will still be rather hot and humid Monday temperatures will instead remain in the 80’s and low 90’s.

Cold front to our west and high pressure off the coast aided in our very hot afternoon today, and ahead of the front a line of showers and thunderstorms developed.

The main line of storms continues to weaken as of 6pm, however, a new line just east of Lake Ontario has developed and will have to keep an eye on that through this evening and overnight as that drops south and east, mainly affecting areas north of Albany.

A cold front will work through during the afternoon on Monday, however, not expecting a whole lot of rain with this system, in fact, once it clears I believe we will see a fair amount of sunshine with highs once again reaching the low 90’s.

A secondary cold front will move through Monday night into Tuesday morning, dropping the humidity as well as the temperatures slightly for Tuesday. A system looks to bring us more widespread showers and storms for both Wednesday and Thursday. However, looking ahead to next weekend we clear out and warm up for both Friday and Saturday. Still looking warm on Sunday with the threat for a few thunderstorms in the afternoon. Stay cool!-Rob