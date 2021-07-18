7/18/21: Slowly Drying Monday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Low pressure nearby this afternoon and this evening will provide continued showers and downpours, especially Hudson Valley eastward into Western New England where a Flash Flood watch continues until 11pm Sunday night.

This storm system will be slowly pulling away during the course of the day on Monday. Anticipate drizzle and a few showers along with patchy fog to begin Monday, however, as high pressure tries to build in from the west expect at least a few breaks of sunshine, especially late in the afternoon and early evening which will help rise highs into the 70’s, clouds will hang on a bit longer into Western New England, so expect a few degrees cooler.

As mentioned high pressure will try to briefly build in for Monday and into Tuesday, this will lead to a dry period of time, especially Monday afternoon/ evening into the overnight and much of the day on Tuesday. However, another frontal system will be dropping south Tuesday evening into Wednesday, this looks to bring the threat for showers and storms Tuesday night and into Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday is still looking very nice with temperatures in the low 80’s with a good deal of sunshine. Friday, while it is looking cloudier than yesterday, most of us should remain dry, but there is the chance for a shower or two. Saturday looks great before the next round of rain and showers arrives late in the day next Sunday.

Have a great week!- Rob