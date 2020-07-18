7/18/20: Record Breaking Heat Possible Sunday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A hot day to start the weekend with highs in the upper 80’s and low 90’s for most, however, Sunday is shaping up to be extremely hot with highs in the low to even upper 90’s with real feel temperatures in the low 100’s.

We will be dealing with some humidity as well so our heat index temperatures through much of the afternoon will be hanging out in the triple digits.

The national weather service has placed much of the Capital region under a heat advisory because of this.

High pressure will help to bring in a west southwesterly wind flow on Sunday, this will create the potential for downsloping off the Catskills and why we will be so warm, especially in the Hudson and Mohawk Valleys. This will provide the potential for record breaking heat, the record is 97 from 1904… There is a small chance that we hit 100 degrees, if we get that hot it will be the first time in 67 years, last time we hit 100 degrees in Albany was September 2nd and 3rd of 1953.

Sunday night and into Monday a cold front will be approaching from the west, so clouds will be on the increase Sunday evening through the overnight before a round of showers looks to move through.

Sunday itself remains dry with hazy sunshine through the afternoon. Perhaps a stray shower or two, mainly in the Adirondacks.

Overnight Sunday the cold front approaches, bringing first clouds cover issues and then the potential for showers and even a few thunderstorms.

Stray showers will be likely through Monday afternoon, but I think we will still see partly sunny skies and that will allow temperatures to rebound close to 90 degrees once again.

Still warm and sunny for Tuesday with highs still hovering near 90, however, Wednesday is looking cloudy with scattered showers and storms with highs only in the mid 80’s. A few showers look to continue through Thursday with highs back into the upper 80’s. Mid 80’s with some sun look likely to end the week and to start next weekend with the threat for a shower Saturday afternoon. Have a great Sunday and stay cool! -Rob