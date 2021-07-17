7/17/21: Lingering showers & some Thunder for Sunday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

We have a warm front lifting northward this evening and overnight, this will continue the threat for severe storms, but a bigger threat for localized flash flooding, with the recent heavy rains the last few weeks, the soil cannot take much more water and thus any downpours could lead to some flooding. A Flash Flood Watch continues through Sunday afternoon.

This boundary will slowly lift northward overnight tonight which will continue the risk for rain, some of which could be heavy at times. But it does look like we will have some dry periods overnight.

Unfortunately this system will be taking its time moving away from the region and this will leave us with unsettled weather to end the weekend and to start next week.

While Sunday won’t be a total washout, keep the umbrella handy as showers and even a few rumbles will be likely through the afternoon and early evening.

We will continue to feel the influence of this system into Monday as we will keep the showery look to the forecast for the start of the week with mostly cloudy skies persisting.

We will see a slow drying trend, especially during the second half of the coming week, temperatures will still average out below normal for this time of year. Have a great Sunday and stay safe!