The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Today figures to be warm and muggy, with a mix of sun and clouds. A few stray showers could develop after lunchtime. Most will stay dry, and even those that see raindrops won’t see them for very long.

High temperatures will peak in the upper 80’s. With elevated levels of humidity, it could feel a couple degrees warmer than that during the mid afternoon.

Temperatures stay wild tonight, as clouds stay in place ahead of an approaching weather system. Widespread showers arrive during the morning commute. During the afternoon, thunderstorms could develop. A couple of them could be on the stronger side, with gusty winds and heavy rains being the main threats. Limited sunshine means cooler than average temperatures – only in the upper 70’s.

A few more showers and storms are possible Tuesday, with highs back to the mid 80’s. Wednesday looks dry, but also hot and humid – highs in the low 90’s! Do what you need to do to beat the heat.

More rain is possible Thursday. Friday and Saturday look dry, with temps holding steady in the mid 80’s or above. Stay cool!