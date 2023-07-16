Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

What a hot and sticky afternoon today with highs in the low to mid 80s and plenty of humidity. A few scattered showers and storms are likely this evening before skies turn partly clear. Another hot and humid day is expected for Monday afternoon.

We look to see a brief wedge of highs pressure build in for Monday. This will bring us a dry and hot day, but the humidity sticks around and we will be dealing with smoke from wildfires that continue to burn up in Canada. An Air Quality Alert has been issued for the area as the air quality is expected to not be so great through the day on Monday.

We will continue to be in this very unsettled weather pattern, no day looks like complete washouts, but we will watch the parade of systems rotating around an upper level low over Hudson Bay. These systems will bring chances for storms almost every day next week.

Futurecast shows that Monday will start out on the dry side with partly sunny skies. Temperatures will be mild and there could be some patchy fog for some.

We keep the partly sunny skies through the afternoon, but remember there could be some haze as the wildfire smoke makes its way into the Capital Region. Temperatures will be warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tuesday will also be a hot day, but with partly sunny skies and a frontal boundary nearby we will likely see scattered showers and storms developing especially into the afternoon and evening hours.

Wednesday looks dry, seasonable with less humidity, much of the same is expected for Thursday with an afternoon or evening shower or storm possible. Humidity spikes again for Friday with rain and showers likely, the humidity looks to fall in a big way for next weekend behind a cold front on Saturday. That front could bring a few showers or a storm, with partly sunny skies expected for Sunday with low humidity and some sunshine. Have a great week! -Rob