Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Aside from a stray shower this afternoon and this evening, it certainly was not a bad start to the weekend with warm temperatures, in the low to mid 80s and low levels of humidity. We will see another warm day for Sunday with slightly more humidity and again the chance at an isolated shower or two. More widespread rain looks to arrive Sunday night and through the day on Monday.

Tonight, aside from a shower this evening, expect partly cloudy skies and relatively mild temperatures with most holding in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s. Partly sunny skies will be enjoyed for Sunday, another day with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s with more humidity and the chance at a shower or two.

A good package of energy is now moving into the Dakotas, at the same time a good area of moisture is streaming into the middle of the country. These two features will be converging on the northeast as we round out the weekend and begin the new work week.

In the short term however, expect a nice warm summer afternoon on Sunday. Partly sunny skies will lead to the chance for a shower or two in the late afternoon and into the evening, most will remain dry.





Sunday night our next storm system will be on the approach. This will bring rain to our western counties overnight Sunday into early Monday morning.

This rain will overspread the region quickly after sunrise Monday morning. I am thinking that we see rain and showers most of the day so temperatures will be a bit cooler, but it will become very humid. Through the afternoon and evening we may see some breaks of sunshine, this may help to destabilize things a bit for perhaps a round of thunderstorms near or just before sunset.

While we are not expecting any widespread severe weather, if everything comes together just right a storm or two may become locally strong, but the best chance for that right now looks to be in western New England. Beyond this rain threat things look to heat up in a big way through the rest of next week with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s with a good deal of humidity. This heat and humidity looks to carry us right into and beyond next weekend. Have a great night! -Rob