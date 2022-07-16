The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Matt Mackie:

ALBANY. N.Y. (NEWS10) – Highs will peak in the mid 80’s today under a mix of sun and clouds. A few stray showers are possible, especially in the hills, but don’t worry – and showers will be light and passing through rather quickly. Don’t cancel your outdoor plans on account of the rain.

Showers fade tonight after the sun goes down. We’ll still keep a few clouds around, so temps will stay seasonably mild – in the mid 60’s for Albany and surrounding towns and 50’s elsewhere.

Humidity shoots up tomorrow and stays elevated throughout the rest of the 7 Day Forecast period. Highs will only be a degree or two warmer for Sunday, but with the extra mugginess, we’ll be sweating it out.

Monday brings more widespread showers & storms and highs in the low 80’s. Midweek looks downright hot, with highs peaking at 91 degrees on Wednesday.

Showers & storms are back in the mix for Thursday. Friday looks dry, but still warm, with highs in the mid to upper 80’s.