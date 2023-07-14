The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

After severe weather last night and a few more early morning storms, we finally have some dry time for Friday morning. That will help temperatures rise to the low or mid 80’s by early afternoon. More showers and storms should redevelop after lunchtime.

While we don’t; expect the same level of severe weather that we experienced yesterday, one or two storms could pack a punch with heavy rain and gusty winds being the main concerns. Areas south and east of Albany are under a “Marginal” risk for severe weather. Greene, Columbia, and Berkshire counties are also under a Flood Watch until midnight. Any storms could produce heavy rain that may lead to rising rivers, creeks, and streams, as well as localized flooding in low lying and/or poor drainage areas.

Rain ends tonight, setting up a much drier day Saturday. It will be quite warm, however. And with the combination of heat and humidity, one or two afternoon pop up storms are possible. More widespread rain returns Sunday, followed by another dry and hot day Monday, followed by more widespread showers and storms Tuesday… notice a pattern?

Finally, we break that cycle with a dry but comfortable day Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 80’s with low humidity… then the rain chances ramp back up for Thursday!