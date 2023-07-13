The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie:

Some sun at times late morning or early afternoon. That’ll help us warm up quickly, with highs hitting the mid to upper 80’s across the region. There will also be breezy conditions at times, with winds out of the south bringing even more humidity. The combo of mugginess and heat will lend itself to stronger storms late afternoon/early evening as a weather system approaches from the west.

The strongest of the storms will be capable of producing gusty, damaging winds. There are low end chances for hail and/or one or two tornadoes as well.

Perhaps the most pronounced threat will be heavy rainfall leading to more flooding, especially up north where so much rain fell earlier in the week. A Flood Watch has been issued for all of Warren, Washington, Hamilton, and Bennington counties, as well as northern Saratoga and Herkimer counties. If heavy rain materializes, rivers, creeks, and streams will rise quickly. Low lying and poor drainage areas will experience flooding. Never drive through flooded roadways.

Showers and storms will fizzle by midnight. While we can’t rule out a few stray showers, the overnight looks quieter with lows around the 70 degree mark. More on and off showers and storms during the day Friday. Saturday looks mostly dry, with only one or two pop us storms in the afternoon. It does look hot, though, with highs near 90.

Low 80’s with showers and storms Sunday, followed by another dry and hot day Monday. After another round of storms Tuesday, we finally get a comfortable summery day Wednesday, with low 80’s, lower humidity, and plenty of sun.