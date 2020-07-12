7/12/20:Warm with Scattered Showers Monday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was another warm and slightly humid afternoon for Sunday with highs once again mainly in the mid to upper 80’s to near 90… It was a bit cooler in the higher terrain mainly in the 70’s to near 80. For Monday, still a touch humid with slightly cooler temperatures in the low to mid 80’s, upper 70’s once again in the higher elevations.

A cold front moving through tonight will provide slightly less humid conditions as we go through the day on Monday.

An area of low pressure now over western Kentucky will track to our south during the day on Monday and this will provide the chance for more showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon into early evening. Right now it appears the best chance for showers during the daytime hours mainly south and east of Albany.

Starting off on Monday it appears we will see partly sunny skies, there may be a stray shower or two, well south and east of Albany, and even through portions of the Mohawk valley.

Through the day with heating we will begin to see a few more showers and storms popup, again, most of us I do believe will remain dry during the daytime hours.

Overnight Monday into Tuesday, the area of low pressure will come closer and the way it looks right now some moisture will try to wrap around the system and bring a round of showers and perhaps a few heavier downpours for many. This would be late Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

The heat slowly begins to come back by the middle of the week with highs again back into the mid 80’s. Another shot at rain Thursday night into Friday afternoon. By next weekend the heat will be back in a big way with highs once again in the low to even mid 90’s possible with plenty of humidity. There does appear to be a chance at a shower or storm by Sunday afternoon. Have a great week! -Rob