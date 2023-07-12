The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Steve Caporizzo and Matt Mackie:

Showers and thunderstorms around into this evening. A series of downpours over southern Rensselaer County have dropped over an inch of rain in some spots, especially along and north of Route 20 in and around Nassau. A Flood Advisory was issued because of the concern for flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas.

Tonight, showers and storms fizzle as the sun goes down. Expect partly cloudy skies after midnight. Staying muggy with lows in the 60’s for most.

Tomorrow brings more widespread rounds of rain, especially in the afternoon and early evening. Temperatures will surge into the mid or upper 80’s before the wet weather moves in. It will also be a bit breezy at times.

Rain could be heavy at times, and there is the potential for more flooding. Unfortunately, areas that were hardest hit by the rains earlier in the week could see some of the highest totals Thursday. A flood watch is in effect from 2pm to 6am Friday for all of Warren, Hamilton, and Bennington counties, as well as northern Herkimer and Hamilton counties.

The strongest storms will also be capable of producing gusty, damaging winds. Tornado and hail threats are low, but not zero. Those severe weather concerns are most likely north and west of Albany.

That means that if you’re headed up to Saratoga for opening day at the track, you’ll need to keep an eye on the sky and be ready to duck inside or under cover if storms approach. Temps will be mid 80’s at 1:10 PM for first post, and it will feel quite humid.

More scattered showers and storms for Friday, with high temperatures in the mid 80’s. Saturday looks less rainy, but a stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out after lunchtime. Highs will reach the mid 80’s.

Rain chances look better for Sunday, and less sun means less heat – highs only low 80’s. Back to 90 with dry conditions for Monday.

After another stormy day Tuesday, Wednesday looks quite nice with low to mid 80’s, sunshine, and lower humidity. Temps stay at seasonable levels through the end of the week, with occasional showers & storms.