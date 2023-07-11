Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

A nice warm afternoon across the Capital Region into the Adirondacks so the drying began this afternoon. Temperatures will remain on the hot side for Wednesday, but another chance at showers and storms will accompany a cold front slipping southward.

The cold front slicing through the Great Lakes this evening will be slowly dropping south through the day on Wednesday. Likely losing some steam as it does, but we do anticipate showers and storms to develop ahead of this boundary.

Our next bigger disturbance is now currently in the northern tier of the country. This will be arriving by Thursday with likely more widespread showers and storms. Some of those storms could lead to localized flooding concerns and the Weather Prediction Center has highlighted our area in a slight risk of excessive rainfall which means there is the chance at scattered flash flooding events.

Wednesday will start out warm with patchy fog. Partly sunny skies will be with us as well through most of the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will begin to pop-up ahead of the cold front into the early afternoon and evening. High temperatures will still be hot with most reaching the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

More widespread showers and storms expected for Thursday afternoon and evening. It appears there will be some dry time with some sunshine mixed in which would allow for temperatures to warm into the mid 80s. This will also provide enough instability that a few of the storms that do develop could turn locally strong to severe and produce locally heavy rainfall.

More showers and storms likely for Friday, but some dry time over the weekend. Saturday looks dry with the threat for a shower or storm late in the day, highs will be in the 80s to near 90. Sunday looks wet with scattered showers and storms and it looks like this wet pattern will carry us right into early next week. Have a great night! -Cap & Rob