The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

It’ll feel a little more like midsummer, starting today! A ridge of high pressure shifting to the east will allow for more heat and humidity. Highs will peak in the upper 80’s to right around 90. A bit of a breeze picking up during the day will help to make it a somewhat manageable heat.

Tonight won’t be nearly as cool as the past few evenings. Lows will only drop to the upper 60’s by Tuesday morning.

The mild start gives way to another warm afternoon. On Tuesday, highs again in the upper 80’s will feel especially steamy, with even higher humidity.

Showers and downpours are possible during the morning commute. Then thunderstorms could develop during the afternoon. Some could be on the stronger side, with heavy rain and gusty winds. Keep an eye to the sky!

Wednesday will be less humid, but still just a touch muggy. Expect highs in the low 80’s with perhaps an isolated shower or two. Rain chances are similarly low on Thursday, but with a drier feel to the air.

Friday is a stunner – another one like this past weekend, with low 80’s and lots of sun. Then we heat back up as we go into the weekend.