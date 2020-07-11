7/11/20: Still Hot & Humid Sunday with Isolated Storms

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was another hot and steamy afternoon today with highs in the 80’s to near 90 with plenty of humidity and afternoon thunderstorms. For Sunday we will do it all over again, however, the coverage of storms through the afternoon looks to be slightly less.

A slow moving cold front will push through late tonight into early Sunday morning so we will continue with the risk for a few showers and thunderstorms through at least 10pm tonight.

Then a slow moving boundary to the north will slowly sink south and approach the Capital Region through Sunday afternoon. This will once again help to spark a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms Sunday as we will continue to see hot and humid conditions.

Behind this feature, high pressure will build in from Canada for Monday and Tuesday which will provide a break from the heat and humidity.

Futurecast doing a very good job for Sunday, starting out with partly sunny skies in the morning with perhaps a leftover shower mainly in the higher terrain, remember, the humidity will still be a factor through Sunday afternoon.

Through the afternoon we will begin to see sun and clouds bubble up and as that weak boundary approaches, that may be just enough to spark a few showers and thunderstorms.

The best chance for any thunderstorm activity for Sunday looks to be after noon through early evening and right now that threat looks to be mainly south of Albany.

While Monday turns slightly cooler and less humid and the majority of us will see partly sunny skies there is still the threat for a shower or thunderstorms through Monday afternoon. These will be more scattered than the activity on Sunday and right now does not appear to pose a severe threat.

Monday and Tuesday will feature much less humidity and a refreshing feel to the air with highs in the mid 80’s and overnight lows back into the upper 50’s and low 60’s! Then the heat and humidity looks to return for the middle to end of next week with highs once again pushing into the upper 80’s and low 90’s by next weekend. Have a great weekend! -Rob