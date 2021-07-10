7/10/21: Showers Return Sunday Afternoon

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

I hope you all got the chance to enjoy the beautiful weather that we were given to start the weekend! Unfortunately we will lose those bright blue skies through the day on Sunday and we will return to a more unsettled pattern with showers Sunday evening and through the first half of the upcoming week. Before the rain showers arrive Sunday temperatures should warm into the mid to upper 70’s for most as we will begin to lose the sunshine by noon-time.

High pressure will remain overhead tonight and through the first half of Sunday, however, that will move to the east and allow an area of low pressure to begin to very slowly move northeastward.

Futurecast is doing a very good job showing the sunshine, or at least partly sunny skies to greet us Sunday morning.

However, that big blue “H”, high pressure, will be quickly moving east into the afternoon and clouds will be on the increase and even showers west of Albany by early afternoon.

Sunday evening most of us will be dodging those rain showers, there could be pockets of heavier rain, especially south of Albany, even a rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out.

A warm front will be approaching for Monday. This is where the forecast gets a little tricky, how far north does that front make it? Right now, it appear it will make it just south of Albany, this will be a focus of showers and even a few thunderstorms on Monday. This will also play a roll in how our temperatures end up for Monday afternoon. North of the front will be significantly cooler than those south of the front.

The way it looks right now, Albany south should make it into the mid to upper 70’s, however, those north may struggle to get out of the upper 60’s.

The warm front will push northward Monday night, so rain and even a few thunderstorms will be likely Monday night into Tuesday morning. We will begin to turn more humid Tuesday afternoon and that humidity will likely be around much of next week. Showers and storms likely Tuesday and Wednesday, Thursday is looking great with temperatures in the low to mid 80’s. More unsettled weather though looks likely for Friday and into next weekend. Have a great Sunday! -Rob